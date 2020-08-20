© Unknown



"As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction.



"While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle."

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Trump, was among four suspects arrested Thursday and indicted in connection with an online fundraising campaign that allegedly defrauded donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Justice Department announced.According to the indictment,told the public that they were a "volunteer organization" and thatwhich was to raise money for the federal government to"Those representations were false," the indictment said.The indictment alleges that Bannon received more than $1 million through a nonprofit that he then used for personal expenses and to pay Kolfage.Prosecutors say Bannon and the others used the nonprofit and a shell company to hide the payments to Kolfageas well as other means of keeping the payments quiet. The indictment stated that in order to raise funds, Kolfage and Bannon "repeatedly and falsely" told the public that Kolfage would "not take a penny" in compensation.According to prosecutors, Kolfage instructed payments to be made out to his spouse, and this was reflected in a 1099 form the non-profit issued, saying the payment was for "media."The campaign's website said that all of the money raised would go to the government for building the wall, and thataccording to the indictment.Within a week of Kolfage launching the campaign in December 2018, they raised roughly $17 million, prosecutors said. Due to concerns over where the money was going, theAt that point, prosecutors said,to using the money to privately construct the wall, and past donors had to agree to have their money used for that purpose. They were assured that all of the money would go to wall construction, and not to Kolfage or the organization's board, the indictment said.When Kolfage, Bannon, and Badolato learned in the fall of 2019 that the endeavor was under federal investigation, they allegedly "took additional steps to conceal the fraudulent scheme," the indictment said.Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement:In addition to Kolfage and Bannon, theWhite House spokesperson Alyssa Farah referred questions on the indictments to the DOJ, saying it is "not a White House matter."