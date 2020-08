© NIALL CARSON/PA WIRE



Several roads across Northern Ireland have been blocked by fallen trees after Storm Ellen caused damage across the island of Ireland overnight. TrafficwatchNI reported fallen trees in all six counties in Northern Ireland, with County Fermanagh worst affected.NIE Networks is currently reporting a number of power cuts, affecting about 430 customers, some of which it has attributed to severe weather.Southern, western and midland counties in the Republic of Ireland bore the brunt of the storm, but County Cork saw the strongest winds and coastal flooding.In County Fermanagh, six people were rescued from two boats at Devenish Island when the vessels began breaking their moorings in the early hours of the morning.Enniskillen RNLI said its volunteers secured the boats and brought all six people safely into Enniskillen on its lifeboat.Several parts of Cork saw flooding, including Skibbereen, Kinsale, Middleton and Bantry.The Republic of Ireland's electricity operator, ESB Networks, said gale force winds had caused significant and widespread damage to the electricity network, "affecting more than 194,000 homes, farms and businesses"."Approximately 40,000 homes, farms and businesses in Cork city and county are without power," ESB added."The damage is mainly attributable to fallen as a result of the high winds."In Northern Ireland, the Met Office had issued a yellow warning for strong winds.The Police Service of Northern Ireland tweeted on Thursday morning that it had received reports of a number of fallen trees and debris lying on roads.It said the Roads Service had been informed, but warned drivers to take care.The latest information on power cuts in Northern Ireland can be accessed on NIE Network's website.