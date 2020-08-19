© USGS

A pair of powerful earthquakes has rocked the Indonesian coast, measured at 6.8 and 6.9 magnitude, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), shaking the island of Sumatra.The two quakes struck off Sumatra's western coast on Wednesday morning, with an estimated depth of 22 kilometers (13 miles) and 26 kilometers (16 miles) respectively. The first tremor impacted an area some 144 kilometers (89 miles) away from Bengkulu, while the second came closer to the city at 130 kilometers (80 miles).There are no reports of injuries as of yet, however local media said the quakes shook the homes of island residents "as if a truck had passed" and did "minor damage," particularly to buildings with "poor construction."Though the jolts were strong and shallow, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) reported that there was "no tsunami potential" in the quakes' aftermath.Indonesia sits along the Pacifc Ocean's 'Ring of Fire,' a seismically and volcanically volatile region frequently hit by earthquakes. In addition to being prone to quakes, the country also features some of the most active volcanoes in the Ring - including Krakatoa, whose infamous 1883 eruption became one of the most deadly volcanic blasts in recorded history.