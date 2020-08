© Kalen D'Almeida / Scriberr



A mob of Portland Black Lives Matter protesters forced a white man to crash his truck, then punched and kicked him unconscious, disturbing footage shows.A series of clips on social media shows the victim being surrounded in his white Ford truck at 10.30 p.m. Sunday as others attacked a woman he was with, who was punched and even tackled to the ground during the violent melee.The unidentified driver eventually sped off, with the mob chasing him — with some heard loudly laughing when he crashed into a tree and then a building, according to the clips."I ain't tryna hurt no one," he told them, with the only unexplained accusation heard in the clips being that "COVID is real.""I was trying to get out the way," he insisted of crashing his truck, as several of the group punched him in the face and repeatedly called the white driver the N-word."What the f-k is you talkin' about n — er!" the attacker — wearing a shirt with "SECURITY" on the front and back — screamed after the thud of his victim's head hitting the ground."Black live matter, n — er!" one man continually ranted as other people checked the victim was still alive. Even as he remained unconscious, a woman was heard taunting him, "Get your b-tch ass up!"Police in riot gear had to assist ambulance crews helping him as they were confronted by "a hostile crowd," Portland police said in a release The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. "The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made," the force said.It was unclear what sparked the confrontation, but some witnesses tweeted that he had tried to intervene in an altercation between the mob and another person.Police said that "protesters were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash."Kalen D'Almeida, the co-founder of Scriberr News, who shared one of the videos . tweeted: "A man accused of trying to run over protesters crashed his vehicle. BLM & Antifa militants then pull him from the car and violently assault him."And it came a day after Portland officials once again declared a riot as mobs once again brought violence while claiming to protest the death of George Floyd, as they have done nightly for almost two months.Two cops were hospitalized overnight Saturday after protesters hurled a 10-pound rock at them during the 79th night of clashes in the City of Roses, according to reports.