COVID-19 was the perfect chance to produce, stoke, and maintain fear in pursuit of power.

Angelo Codevilla is a Senior Fellow of the Claremont Institute and professor emeritus of International Relations at Boston University. A version of this essay first appeared at The American Mind.

In March, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) presented the coronavirus to the Western world as a danger equivalent to the plague. But China's experience, which its government obfuscated, had already shown that COVID-19 was much less like the plague and more like the flu. All that has happened since followed from falsifying this basic truth.Americans were led to believe that the virus was unusually contagious, and that it would kill up to one in 20 persons it infected — a 5 percent infection/fatality rate (IFR). Today, we still lack definitive, direct knowledge of COVID-19's true lethality. The absence of that knowledge allows bureaucrats to continue fearmongering.Federal officials defined "cases" as people sick enough to be hospitalized who also tested positive for the virus — this represented the "curve" that we were urged to sacrifice so much to "flatten," lest a wave of hospitalizations overwhelm our health-care system. That wave never came.In reality, those who died with or of COVID-19 nearly always suffered from other diseases as well, such as Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and compromised lungs, in addition to being elderly and infirm.The 2016 election raised the possibility that the presidency's enormous powers might be used to dismantle the ruling class's network of prestige and privileges.Truth and clarity about the 2020 COVID coup are necessary for the United States to overcome its effects. Americans are anxious for truth about what happened — and what is still happening. The lies upon which this scam has been based are so substantively thin, and the resources for establishing the truth so abundant, that a few courageous leaders in key places may suffice.For example, nothing is stopping the Senate from functioning as a truth commission regarding the COVID coup. Since the virus scam is based on lies and misrepresentations by persons of considerable power and prestige, expert questioning under oath before television cameras can let Americans judge for themselves why "medical experts" stigmatized those going to the beach and church — while not objecting, later, to the even greater numbers of Americans rioting in the streets.An honest reckoning, if we can get one, will reveal that the COVID-19 experience in America has only tangentially been about health.— and it has done far more damage and caused more misery than the coronavirus itself.