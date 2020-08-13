© Antara/Sastrawan Ginting



Mount Sinabung in Karo regency, North Sumatra, erupted again several times on Thursday, spewing out a 2,000-meter-high column of ash and smoke into the air.The first eruption was recorded at 6:07 a.m. and continued for around 11 minutes, with a 1,000-m-high column of ash moving toward the east, the southeast and the south, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reported.The second eruption lasted for around 20 minutes starting at 1:08 p.m. as the volcano spewed a 2,000-m-high column of ash, which blew toward the east and the southeast, the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG) said.As of Thursday, the PVMBG still maintained the volcano's alert status at Siaga, or level three of the four-tiered alert system. The authorities, however, have reminded the public to steer clear of a 3-kilometer radius from the crater, designated as the danger zone.Residents were further encouraged to wear a mask to protect their respiratory system and to clean their roofs of thick volcanic ash to prevent their houses from being damaged."Those living near the riverbank must remain cautious of potential lava flow," the PVMBG said in a statement.The PVMBG also issued a code orange volcano observatory notice for aviation (VONA) following Thursday's eruption.The color codes in VONA's alert levels reflect conditions at or near a volcano. The green code indicates a normal, non-eruptive state; yellow shows signs of elevated unrest above known background levels; orange means there is heightened unrest with an increased likelihood of eruption; and red forecasts an imminent eruption with significant emission of ash into the atmosphere.