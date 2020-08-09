Society's Child
Beirut protesters clash with police, demand govt. resign; explosion death toll climbs to 157 - UPDATES: Protests continue with government buildings stormed, set on fire
Fri, 07 Aug 2020 16:01 UTC
Officials said the death toll from the blast that damaged several city blocks in downtown Beirut has climbed to at least 157 but it is expected to further rise as search-and-rescue operations continue, Al Jazeera reported.
The blast near the Beirut port was the equivalent of a 3.3-magnitude earthquake that razed buildings and injured more than 5,000. Officials believe its cause was nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at a nearby warehouse.
Protesters who blame the explosion on government negligence demonstrated near parliament Thursday night and clashed with security forces who attempted to disperse them with tear gas, the BBC reported.
Local law enforcement has arrested 16 people in connection to their investigation into the explosion.
The protests came as UNICEF, the U.N. agency that oversees humanitarian aid for youth, said some 80,000 children in Beirut have been displaced by the blast and families are in need of support.
"Over the past 24 hours, UNICEF continued to coordinate closely with authorities and partners on the ground to respond to the urgent needs of families affected, focusing on health, water and the well-being of children," Violet Speek-Warnery, UNICEF deputy representative in Lebanon, said in a statement, stating her organization immediately needs some $4.4 million.
At least 12 primary healthcare facilities in the city have been damaged, affecting some 120,000 people. At least one newborn died at a children's hospital that was destroyed, UNICEF said.
The World Health Organization has asked the international community for $15 million to cover immediate emergency trauma and humanitarian health needs to combat COVID-19 in the city.
The blast occurred as the country is fighting an escalating outbreak of the coronavirus, recording a record 255 cases on Thursday, increasing its total number of infections to 5,672, according to data from its ministry of health.
"We are particularly concerned about overburdened hospital and health workforce capacity, shortages of medicines and medical supplies and the public health impact of the chemical fumes, especially on people with underlying health conditions," Dr. Iman Shankiti, WHO's representative to Lebanon, said in a statement. "The acute displacement of many people also risks accelerating the spread of COVID-19 and the outbreak of other diseases, including other respiratory and waterborne diseases."
The European Council on Thursday called on its partners in a letter to increase aid to Lebanon not only for its immediate needs but for its long-term reconstruction.
"In order to ensure efficiency and swift delivery, we stand ready to ensure the synergy of the aid that you and the EU as a whole will provide to Lebanon, through a coordination mechanism that the EU institutions will put in place," European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said in the joint letter.
Comment: In the mean time, the number of those killed in Tuesday's huge blast in the port of Beirut has risen to 158 and over 6,000 have been injured, local media said Saturday, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.
The police action was taken response to protesters trying to break into the Parliament Building.
Protesters are calling for the resignation of the entire Lebanese government
Update 08/08/2020: Clashes between police and protesters in Beirut has claimed one life, with 240 injured. One government building was set fire amid the chaos, while the Foreign Ministry and Water and Energy Ministry offices were occupied by protesters.
A local paper reported that "a smash and burn operation" was underway at the office of the country's Banking Association.
Protesters also built gallows and used nooses to hang the cardboard cutouts of the country's top political figures. Among others, their 'victims' were Lebanese PM Hassan Diab, President Michel Aoun, and the leader of the country's influential political and military movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.
The military was called out to attempt to restore order in the capital.
According to Lebanese Red Cross figures, over 230 protesters have been injured, with 55 transferred to hospital. At least one police officer has been killed and multiple others have also been injured in the unrest.
UPDATE 09/08/2020: The protests have continued into early Sunday morning. A total of 490 people have been injured, and one law enforcement officer died in the unrest.
