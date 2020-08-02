flood
Hundreds of people displaced, many houses damaged due to floods

The death toll from floods in Nigeria has increased to 30, according to local media reports on Saturday.

At least 15 people were killed in landslides and floods caused by heavy rains in Suleja city and Gwagwalada area in the capital Abuja over the past 24 hours.

Hundreds of people have been displaced and infrastructure as well as many houses were damaged.

According to the reports, search and rescue efforts were ongoing in the regions.