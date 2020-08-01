quake
The quake occurred at a depth of 473 kilometres, seismologists said.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The quake happened at 17:09 (UTC), at a depth of 473 kilometres to the north-west of Cotabato on Mindanao island.

No injuries or damage have so far been reported.