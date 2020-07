© Cristina Mittermeir



Europe has seen the greatest decline in migratory freshwater fish—with populations there plummeting a staggering 93 percent in the past five decades

Migratory freshwater fish are among the most threatened animals on the planet, a new report by a coalition of environmental organisations shows."We think migratory freshwater fish might be in even greater peril" than the dramatic drop the report indicates, says the report's lead author, Stefanie Deinet of the Zoological Society of London (ZSL). "Adding currently missing information from tropical regions where threats of habitat loss and degradation, overexploitation, and climate change have been increasing, will surely bend the curve of loss downwards."Published Tuesday on the website of the World Fish Migration Foundation, a nonprofit conservation organisation, the study draws upon The Living Planet Index , a database of global biodiversity managed by the ZSL and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature.Nearly half of the world's more than 30,000 fish species live in fresh water, and many of them—perhaps most—migrate between habitats for breeding and feeding. Some, such as salmon, move from the sea into rivers to spawn; others, such as the European eel, mature in freshwater but spawn in the ocean. There are also many species of so-called potamodromous fish that migrate strictly within freshwater habitats. They include the dorado catfish which makes an epic journey from the Andes to the mouth of the Amazon and back, a distance of 7,200 miles.Fish migrations serve a wide range of functions within the ecosystem, including the transportation of essential nutrients and larvae from one place to another. Many human populations depend on predictable migrations of fish for their subsistence and livelihoods."Migratory fish are extremely important to both economies and ecosystems, yet they're often overlooked," says Herman Wanningen , an aquatic ecologist and creative director of the World Fish Migration Foundation in Groningen, Holland.The report points to habitat degradation, alteration, and loss as the largest threat to all migratory fish. Increasingly, dams and other river barriers block fish from reaching their mating or feeding grounds, thereby disrupting their life cyclesThis may explain why Europe, which has few undammed major rivers, has seen such a large drop.Invasive species, disease, pollution, and overfishing also are major threats to migratory fish.