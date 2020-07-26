Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a very well-known greenhouse gas, along with Methane (CH4), which is also a very potent greenhouse gas. Greenhouse gasses trap the heat from the Sun in the Earth's atmosphere, increasing global temperatures as the trapped heat cannot escape the atmosphere.
The graphics below from the NASA GEOS-5 analysis data shows the CO2 total column mass concentration around the world for July 25th. The Northern Hemisphere is currently experiencing reduced CO2 concentrations compared to the rest of the world, due to the natural seasonal consumption.
The high-resolution animation nicely shows how the CO2 actually circulates around the globe. It is not a single uniform layer across the entire world but usually varies greatly in concentration. That is why global averages are used for long term trends.
Comment: See the animation in the original article.
Global CO2 circulation
In 2020, the global CO2 levels have reached a record high in May, measuring around 414,5 parts per million (ppm). That means that per 1 million molecules of air, almost 415 of those were CO2 molecules. The previous highest number was in 2019 at around 411,9 ppm. The numbers are preliminary daily data averages from the NOAA dataset. Official refined data is yet to be released. Graphics below from NOAA/ESRL show the overall trend and values for the past years/decade.
Below we have a graphic with data for the past year, where we can see the seasonal curve more closely. Why do the CO2 values drop every year and then rise again? The reason is quite simple. In late spring and summer, land and ocean vegetation (plant life) is abundant and consumes CO2 in the process of photosynthesis. In autumn and winter, the plants die off, and especially on land, the vegetation decays and releases some of the CO2 back into the atmosphere. Since most of the landmass and vegetation are in the Northern hemisphere, it has the strongest impact on the seasonal cycle.
COVID-19 SLOWDOWN
Early in the year, the Covid-19 pandemic began to spread across the world. The global transportation has slowed as well as the industry. At the same time, data showed an interesting development. The CO2 levels were increasing at a much slower rate than expected. Looking at the 12 months of CO2 data from Mauna Loa observatory, we can see the CO2 rise last year and this season. It shows slower growth than expected, or when compared to the past years.
If we add human emissions to the seasonal cycle, we get a non-natural faster increase in the base CO2 levels each year. So the CO2 cannot be destroyed, and we are just adding to its overall global supply. So even with a slowdown of industry and traffic during the Covid-19 pandemic, the emissions were not reduced for long enough and strong enough, to make an obvious impact or an actual reduction of the global CO2 levels. In a way, this was a test of the impact of reduced human emissions. It showed that heavy efforts and financial investments in renewable energy will be required to actively start to slow down the year-to-year CO2 growth trend, let alone reverse it.
But where are the main emissions of CO2? We produced a map that shows the human sources of CO2 from fossil fuel burning, food production, industry, and transportation, from 2017 data. As expected, we see the Eurasian sector and North America as a major source of CO2 emissions. The industry and traffic in these areas were also heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. That is why a likely dip in global CO2 emissions was observed in February/March period, as the main contributors were affected by the Covid-19 lockdowns.
Comment: Better headline: 'Anthropogenic Global Warming Scam Debunked by COVID-19 Lockdown Scam'
