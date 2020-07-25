© The Patent/unknown

"After looking into this, I came to the conclusion that there were reports — some were substantive, some not so substantive — that there were actual materials that the government and the private sector had in their possession,"

"We have things flying over our military bases and places where we are conducting military exercises and we don't know what it is — and it isn't ours.



"Frankly, that if it's something from outside this planet — that might actually be better than the fact that we've seen some technological leap on behalf of the Chinese or the Russians or some other adversary."

A Pentagon UFO unit will make some investigations public as ex-advisors suggest that "vehicles not made on this earth" were placed in US government storage.The team will update the US Senate's Intelligence Committee on its unidentified flying object (UFO) research every six months, The New York Times reported on Thursday.Publicly named in 2019 as the, the Pentagon unit succeeded an investigative UFO program that was said to have been disbanded prior to 2017.One former official, Eric Davis, told The Times that he briefed the US Department of Defense in March about the retrieval of "off-world vehicles not made on this earth". The Pentagon consultant and subcontractor said objects he believed "we couldn't make...ourselves" were discovered during his time on the unit, where he has worked since 2007.Harry Reid - the former Democratic Senate majority leader - told The Times that he "came to the conclusion" that UFO materials were in the government's possession:It is not known what details the Pentagon unit will provide to the Senate, whilst acting intelligence committee chairmanThe Senate committee mandated the Pentagon unit to "standardize collection and reporting on unidentified aerial phenomenon" as part of 2021 spending plans on intelligence agencies.