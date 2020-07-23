"...This is the most dangerous time in the history of man. The seriousness of this plot cannot be underestimated. It is not due to any threat of conventional war or nuclear decimation, it is based on the fact that this is a psychological war waged by psychopaths against all mankind, and it is being advanced by a small group of monsters that have taken control of the minds of the masses through long-term indoctrination and policies meant to breed dependency." Gary Barnett

"Black Lives Matter is using black pain to cash in on white liberal guilt, dividing American society in pursuit of a Democratic political agenda, St. Louis activist Nyota Uhura told RT. Having witnessed BLM's rise up close as the nascent organization swooped into Ferguson amid the calls for justice triggered by Brown's killing..., Uhura has fought to warn others of what the organization really represents - leveraging black activism into a boost for the Democratic Party.



White liberal and progressive groups "use the energy of our movement to push their agenda"...



"In order to mobilize people, they need those black faces out front - because what are they going to look like protesting? Just in terms of optics it'll look like a Klan rally," Uhura joked....' Like all controlled opposition movements, one of BLM's primary functions is to derail meaningful change, Uhura explained: "They always march us back into the voting booth."



Well-heeled movement activists consistently divert money and energy into electing Democratic Party candidates ....billionaire currency speculator George Soros alone has given over $33 million to BLM, its founders, and associated groups, and the Ford Foundation pledged to raise $100 million for the BLM-affiliated Movement for Black Lives Coalition in 2016." ("Veteran activists have called out BLM as a tool of the Democrats from day 1", RT)

but by wearing down the population with one hysteria-soaked psyops after the other

"An extraordinary number of former intelligence and military operatives from the CIA, Pentagon, National Security Council and State Department are seeking nomination as Democratic candidates for Congress in the 2018 midterm elections. The potential influx of military-intelligence personnel into the legislature has no precedent in US political history....



Democratic Party leaders are actively recruiting candidates with a military or intelligence background for competitive seats where there is the best chance of ousting an incumbent Republican or filling a vacancy, frequently clearing the field for a favored "star" recruit." ("The CIA Democrats, Part One", World Socialist Web Site)

"Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) announced Monday that they would vote for the impeachment of President Trump on Wednesday when it comes before the House of Representatives. Both women had decade-long careers in the CIA before they won Republican-held seats in the House in the 2018 election....With the pro-impeachment declarations by Slotkin, Spanberger and, also on Monday, Jason Crow of Colorado, a former Army special forces operative, ten of the eleven "CIA Democrats" have now said they will vote for the impeachment articles." ("CIA Democrats back CIA-led Impeachmen t", World Socialist Web Site)

"What we have been seeing played out on the streets of America, particularly in large Blue State metropolitan areas and dense urban cities is classic planned chaos and the "Strategy of Tension." Unable to dislodge Donald Trump by the Russiagate hoax or the malicious soft coup impeachment process, his sworn enemies, using COVID-19 as their pretext, have turned to the destruction of the economy by repressive lockdowns, creating mass unemployment and annihilation of small businesses, thus fracturing civil society. The Democrats, elements of the deep state, and their complacent, compliant regime media pawns, have turned to an age-old psy/war strategy to be wielded as an ax against the president, insidiously using the weaponized corpse of the slain George Floyd as the new rationale for these riots and insurrections....



The willfully ignorant nihilistic mobs and savage looters are simply acting as pawns, the unwitting tools of the deep state "strategy of tension" 2020 in creating the pretext for the elite's technocratic New World Order ." ("The Elite's End Game" Lew Rockwell)

"The world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions... Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a 'Great Reset' of capitalism."

"These obscure individuals are running, The World Economic Forum (WEF - representing Big Industry, Big Finance and Big Fame), the Group of , G-7, Group of 20 - G20 (the leaders of the economically" strongest" nations). There are also some lesser entities, called the Bilderberg Society, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Chatham House and more....



The infamous Agenda 2021 which coincides with and complements the so-called (UN) Agenda 2030, will be duly inaugurated by the WEF's official declaration of The Great Reset, in January 2021. Similarly, the implementation of the agenda of The Great Reset began in January 2020, by the launch of the corona pandemic - planned for decades with the latest visible events being the 2010 Rockefeller Report with its "Lockstep Scenario", and Event 201, of 18 October in NYC which computer-simulated a corona pandemic, leaving within 18 months 65 million deaths and an economy in ruin, programmed just a few weeks before the launch of the actual corona pandemic...The ruling elite used the lockdown as an instrument to carry out this agenda." ("The Global Reset - Unplugged. "The Deep State", Peter Koenig, Global Research)

Which political party supported the protests, riots and looting that spread to over 400 cities across the country? Which party supported the toppling of historical monuments and statues across the country? Which party's elected officials think that the government does not have the right to defend federal property from vandals, rioters and thugs in Portland? Which party allowed a vicious mob to seize control of an area in central Seattle and declare its own sovereign nation? Which party looked on approvingly while the country descended into a "society-wide upheaval that included.. mass riots — the magnitude of which have not been seen in the U.S. since at least the 1960s." (Michael Tracy)Which party's governors imposed lockdowns that pushed the economy into freefall destroying millions of jobs and businesses? Which party's governors issued edicts mandating the wearing of masks without a vote by the representatives of the people? Which party's leaders conducted a 3 year-long coup claiming the President of the United States was a Russian agent? Which party launched impeachment proceedings based on spurious claims that were neither serious nor verifiable? Which party has stubbornly refused to accept the 2016 presidential election results and has done everything in its power to deepen political antagonisms and polarization? Which party worked with members of the elite media and the intelligence community to infiltrate the Trump campaign with confidential informants, electronic surveillance, and other illicit skulduggery aimed at sabotaging the election and derailing Trump's political agenda?Which party is using a public health emergency to perpetuate a state of hysteria aimed at exerting greater control over the population? Which party is deliberately prolonging the Covid restrictions in order to destroy what's left of the eviscerated US economy? Which party has shown time and again that it does not serve the interests of the people but the cadres of elite globalists that now have the Constitutional Republic in their crosshairs and plan to erase our history, our icons, our traditions, our culture, our identity and even our most heartfelt ideals in order to establish a new order governed by technocrats, financiers and plutocrats? Which party is not a party at all but a fifth column determined to subvert the elected government and divide the country into warring factions?The Democrats cannot be trusted. They have already implemented their anti-worker trade policy and their pro-war foreign policy, and they're now bent on imposing their own pro-business immigration policy that will further erode the living standards of working people struggling to make ends meet in a post-industrial hardscrabble America.Who supports these policies?Certainly not the people in the center of the country who've seen their jobs outsourced, their businesses off-shored and their prospects for the future go up in smoke as Democrats Clinton and Obama transformed the country into the hollowed out, service sector-dependent basketcase that it is today. Isn't that the real reason the Democrats are so supportive of "racial justice" and BLM? Isn't it just a way of concealing their contempt for the mainly-white working class people who used to vote Democrat until the party threw them under the bus in order to better serve their deep-pocket corporate donors and Wall Street honchos?Of course it is. African Americans are not going to benefit from their support for the Democrats. No way. As far as the Dems leadership goes, Black Lives Matter until November 5 when the ballots are counted. After that, all bets are off. This is an excerpt from an article at RT:BLM is a prop the Dems are using to take-back the White House, nothing more. The proof of this couldn't be more obvious. While Pelosi and her pals bowed down in Kente cloth for a well-rehearsed photo op, her recent bill on police reforms did not include even one of BLM's demands. Like we said, the Dems are great at public relations but never veer from their corporate agenda.In the last four years, the Democrats have engaged in one seditious misadventure after the other all of which helped to reveal that. The Democrats have joined this sketchy alliance and are presently executing a plan that will irreversibly change the country by decimating its economy, increasing poverty and destitution by many orders of magnitude, and strengthening the grip of tyrannical oligarchs who don't simply want to rule by force,. The recent surge in suicides and mental health issues attests to the success of their strategy just as the wearing of masks illustrates how easily fearful people can be whipped into conformity. Mission accomplished!Is it any surprise that the Dems joined the Intel agencies to spy on members of the Trump campaign or that the Dems are actively enlisting members of the intelligence community to join their ranks? Take a look:Did you know that the drive to impeach Trump was spearheaded by former CIA agents that had just been elected to Congress? The media said that leftists pushed Pelosi to impeach, but that simply isn't true. It was former spooks acting on behalf of unknown constituents. (John Brennan??) Here's he scoop:What does it mean when a nation's foremost intelligence service (CIA) enters the political realm and assumes a central role in governing the country? Is that a positive development or a national security threat? AndHere's a question for you: Was the CIA under John Brennan directly involved in the campaign to frame Donald Trump as a Russian agent and have him removed from office?Yes, they were.Were leaders at the DNC involved in the same plot?Yes again, just as they were involved in the impeachment fiasco, the George Floyd foofaraw and now the Covid hoax.What lessons can we draw from the way the Democrats have conducted themselves over the past four years? Are they willing to use the accepted, traditional means for opposing the incumbent governmenthrough relentless character assassination, illicit surveillance, divisive racial violence and even the cover of a global pandemic manipulated to prosecute the war on Trump?We all know the answer to that question.Is this how the Democrats plan to govern the country, by setting aside principle and the issues that people really care about-health care, immigration, jobs, the environment and the economy - and, instead, using public health emergencies and other contrived diversions to justify the further evisceration of the economy, the further imposition of onerous mandates, and the further tightening of their grip on the levers of state power? Check out this excerpt from an article by Charles Burris:Bingo. It is, in fact, the elite's endgame and the Dems have put themselves right at the heart of that operation. But the Democrats are not steering the ship of state nor will they. They are merely lackeys for the meddling "do goodie" billionaires who want to save humanity by branding us like cattle, reducing us to abject poverty, and eliminating the "useless eaters" who stand in the way of their glorious New Order. Check out this quote from World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab at a June 3rd event titled The Great Reset:According to author Matthew Ehret-Kump, the gathering included elites from "the IMF, World Bank, UK, USA, corporate and banking sector" all looking "to take advantage of COVID-19 to shut down and "reset" the world economy under a new operating system entitled the Green New Deal."Is it true? Is the Covid pandemic actually part of a broader plan to break down the economy, destroy tens of millions of jobs, decimate thousands of businesses, and force the reduction of carbon by intensifying the suffering of half of humanity? Here's more from Peter Koenig's article:The Democrats are working with the establishment media and elements in the intelligence community to effect the transformational changes that will actualize the elitist vision. There is no falsehood or act of terror so heinous that it cannot be justified in terms of the ultimate goal which is the emergence of a repressive police state ruled by voracious elites and their power-mad accomplices.