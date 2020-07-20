Society's Child
Countess who took 30 flights on paedophile's 'Lolita Express' quits NSPCC
Daily Mail
Sun, 19 Jul 2020 01:23 UTC
Clare Hazell raised thousands of pounds for the charity by hosting a classic car show each year at her family's sprawling Elveden Estate in Norfolk.
The Mail on Sunday last month revealed that the interior designer - who became the Countess of Iveagh in 2001 when she married Edward Guinness, 4th Earl of Iveagh and a member of the brewing dynasty - had repeatedly travelled with serial paedophile Epstein on his private jet.
Flight logs revealed she took 32 flights between 1998 and 2000, including trips to his homes in New York, Florida, the Caribbean and New Mexico.
Clare Hazell (pictured) raised thousands of pounds for the charity by hosting a classic car show each year at her family's sprawling Elveden Estate in Norfolk
It was subsequently reported that US investigators want to contact the countess as part of their investigation into Epstein. There is no suggestion that she was involved with, or had knowledge of, any wrongdoing.
Lady Iveagh had been president of the NSPCC's West Suffolk branch since at least October 2011, when she opened a new children's centre for the charity in Ipswich, Suffolk.
The Elveden Classic Car Show, which takes place in the walled gardens of the Elveden Estate, last year raised £14,000 for the branch.
Until Thursday, the car show's website stated: 'The NSPCC are fortunate enough to have Lady Iveagh as President for West Suffolk, and would like to thank Lord and Lady Iveagh for their continued support of this event.'
But last night, an NSPCC spokeswoman said: 'In the past that was her title, she had a local volunteer fund- raising role within a small branch based in the West Suffolk area. She no longer volunteers with us.'
The charity, which works to protect children from abuse and help them to recover, declined to say when Lady Iveagh had stepped down or why. In a statement, it added: 'The safety of all children and young people is our number one priority. All our volunteering roles have appropriate checks specific to their responsibilities.'
The Countess did not respond to a request for comment.
The nature of her connection to Epstein is not fully clear. She was reportedly studying at Ohio State University in the 1990s and her contact details appear in Epstein's infamous 'little black book' under her married name, Clare Hazell-Iveagh.
According to flight logs, Epstein accompanied her on all but two of the flights. Ghislaine Maxwell, who is awaiting trial for allegedly recruiting and grooming some of Epstein's young victims, was also on many of the flights.
Andrew has been accused of having sex three times with one of Epstein's victims. The Duke has repeatedly and strenuously denied the claims.
Last night, the charity declined to say whether it believed that Andrew should talk to US prosecutors about Epstein.
The spokeswoman said: 'Prince Andrew is no longer our patron. He supported our Full Stop campaign which ended in 2009.'
Reader Comments
But one of many Twain quotes on 'royalty' (From CT Yankee)
Why, dear me, any kind of royalty, howsoever modified, any kind of aristocracy, howsoever pruned, is rightly an insult; but if you are born and brought up under that sort of arrangement you probably never find it out for yourself, and don’t believe it when somebody else tells you. It is enough to make a body ashamed of his race to think of the sort of froth that has always occupied its thrones without shadow of right or reason, and the seventh-rate people that have always figured as its aristocracies—a company of monarchs and nobles who, as a rule, would have achieved only poverty and obscurity if left, like their betters, to their own exertions.RC
Did she, or the hubby, a 4th Earl no less, as stated, fly those scores of times to their Fantasy Island?
If code speak, aka 'reading between the lines is permitted, then this 'article', replete its vagueness sounds as though a rookie writer in apartheid-israel's Bureau of Deceptions printed it in haste, desperation.
Might there be pedojews deflecting 'blame' on others for their satanic, deviant 'acts'; similar to a guy in a cave whom defeats NORAD on 09/11/2001 whilst the Chertoff and his ilk earn $$billions$$?
[Link]
Comment: See also: Epstein's other 'recruiters': Four more women accused of supplying young girls for him