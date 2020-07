© Laetitia Notarianni/AP Photo



"three distinct fire points" had been found

More than 100 firefighters were deployed in the western French city of Nantes on Saturday morning to tackle a "violent blaze" at the cathedral."For the moment,," General Laurent Ferlay, the head of the local fire service, told reporters at around 10:00 CEST.An arson inquiry has been launched, the Nantes prosecutor said.Footage released on social media earlier by the French Federation of Firefighters showed flames leaping inside the gothic monument as a large cloud of black smoke escaped to rise towards the sky.Firefighters have called on people to stay away from the area., Ferlay said., Ferlay explained., he went on, adding: "the scenario is not comparable to Notre Dame".Firefighters are expected to remain on-site for the rest of the day and have begun to assess the damage.Per Ferlay, "damage is concentrated on the great organ which seems to be completely destroyed". The platform on which it stood is also "unstable", he added.He stressed however that "there is no conclusion to be drawn now because we still have a lot of investigating to do which can bring new elements."A fire expert from the technical and scientific police laboratory in Paris is to be dispatched to Nantes to help with the investigations.Nantes Mayor Johanna Rolland praised the fire service for their reactivity and professionalism.President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support to firefighters "who take great risk to save this gothic gem in the city of the Dukes".Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Twitter that his thoughts are "with our firefighters courageously mobilised to contain the fire"."To the people of Nantes, whose emotion I share, I want to express my solidarity", he also wrote.Construction of the cathedral, which began in 1434, took more than 450 years. The gothic monument was listed in 1862 before it was even finished.