quake
An earthquake of a magnitude of 5.9 degrees, according to consolidated information from the National Seismological Center, was recorded at 1.40 am this Friday in the Tarapacá Region.

The epicenter of the tremor was located 4 kilometers northeast of Alto Hospicio, while its hypocenter was recorded at a depth of 77 kilometers.

In that commune, in addition to Iquique and the town of La Tirana, the movement reached a degree VI intensity on the Mercalli scale.


The National Emergency Office of the Ministry of the Interior (Onemi) specified that it was a "medium intensity" phenomenon that was perceived in the regions of Arica and Parinacota, Tarapacá and Antofagasta.

The National Tsunami Alarm System (SNAM) of the Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (Shoa) reported that the characteristics of the earthquake do not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami off the coast of Chile.

