© Getty Images

Covid-19 has now receded in the vast majority of the country.

When Michael Gove delivered the Ditchley Annual Lecture last month he spoke about why citizens feel that the political system has failed them. 'The compact leaders offered — trust that we are the best, trust that we have your best interests at heart, and trust that we will deliver — was broken.' It was a powerful message.'Our advice is clear,' said Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, in March.His deputy, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, was also emphatic. There is 'no evidence', he said, that the wearing of face masks by healthy members of the public slows the spread of the virus.Dr Jenny Harries, another of Mr Whitty's deputies, argued that masks can make things worse because they can be stored in dirty places and become containers for infection. 'You can actually trap the virus in the mask and then start breathing in,' she said in March. And yes, Dr Harries did acknowledge there was disagreement between experts about the efficacy of masks, but what does that tell us?At the height of the pandemic, No. 10 was keen to say that it was taking the advice of experts and would not be swayed by manias, panic, social media or opinion polls. The Prime Minister rightly pointed out that if governments feel they need to be 'seen to act' they can cause harm. His broader point was to give the public confidence that in times of crisis the government would not act as a weathervane and that when the virus subsided things could go back to normal.There has been talk, for example, that masks will now be made compulsory even in offices. Government sources say this is improbable, but as Mr Gove can attest, things change fast. And the confusion goes beyond face masks.Last week, the Prime Minister said that the 'stay at home if you can' advice should be changed to 'go to work if you can', but was he talking ex officio, or off the cuff? It was hard to tell as the official advice remained unchanged. Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, later sought to clear up the confusion. 'The guidance is work from home if you can,' he said. But 'the message is, yes, come back to work'. How is any employer supposed to make plans on this basis?But rather than publicise such numbers, ministers introduce edicts and restrictions that were deemed excessive at the height of the pandemic. This risks sending another message:Surely it would be better, as Mr Gove originally suggested, to have an honest conversation over the data, the risks and the extent to which masks are likely to help. Reluctance to do so would suggest a lack of respect for the electorate, or people's ability to draw their own conclusions.The Prime Minister recently said that the public could forgive ministers making mistakes on the way into the pandemic, but would not forgive blunders made on the way out of it. He may be about to test the second part of this theory.