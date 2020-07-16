© Dhaka Tribune



Altogether 25 unions in Sadar, Nagarpur, Delduar, Bhuapur, Kalihati and Gopalpur upazilas were floodedAbout 1,320 hectares of fresh farmland have once again been inundated amid the ongoing flooding situation, triggered for a second time by incessant rains and water level rise of the major rivers in Tangail.according to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Tangail.On Tuesday morning, the Jamuna, Jhinai and Dhaleshwari was flowing 35cm, 19cm and 67cm respectively above the danger mark at three different points in Tangail, according to Deputy Assistant Engineer Rezaul Karim of the Water Development Board (WDB) in Tangail., adding that most of the crops would not have to deal with much harm."We will try to make up for the damage dealt to paddy this season through cultivating more in the next season. The agriculture office will try its best in this regard. A list of flood affected farmers has been sent to the concerning ministry so that they are supported," the agriculture officer further said.According to sources from the district's relief and rehabilitation office, 141 villages in altogether 25 unions in Sadar, Nagarpur, Delduar, Bhuapur, Kalihati and Gopalpur upazilas have been flooded.Till now, the government has allocated 400 tons of rice, and Tk8 lakh in cash for the flood-affected people of the district. Moreover, baby food worth Tk2 lakh, fodder worth Tk2 lakh and 4,000 packets of dried food were allocated.