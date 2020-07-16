Floodwater reached houses in Rulipara village under Gabsara union of Tangail's Bhuapur upazila on Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Altogether 25 unions in Sadar, Nagarpur, Delduar, Bhuapur, Kalihati and Gopalpur upazilas were flooded

About 1,320 hectares of fresh farmland have once again been inundated amid the ongoing flooding situation, triggered for a second time by incessant rains and water level rise of the major rivers in Tangail.

Previously, during the first phase that ended a few days ago, around 27,000 farmers incurred losses as crops on 3,839 hectares were inundated, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Tangail.

On Tuesday morning, the Jamuna, Jhinai and Dhaleshwari was flowing 35cm, 19cm and 67cm respectively above the danger mark at three different points in Tangail, according to Deputy Assistant Engineer Rezaul Karim of the Water Development Board (WDB) in Tangail.


He said incessant rains had been causing the rivers to flow above the danger mark, a trend that might continue in the coming days.

Ahsanul Bashar, deputy director of the DAE in Tangail, said farmland near the river banks had sustained the most damage. "Crops in 3,839 hectares of land have already sustained damage against a total of 50,000 hectares in the district.

"Young plants, sesame and vegetables sustain the most damage in floods," said Ahsan, adding that most of the crops would not have to deal with much harm.

"We will try to make up for the damage dealt to paddy this season through cultivating more in the next season. The agriculture office will try its best in this regard. A list of flood affected farmers has been sent to the concerning ministry so that they are supported," the agriculture officer further said.

According to sources from the district's relief and rehabilitation office, 141 villages in altogether 25 unions in Sadar, Nagarpur, Delduar, Bhuapur, Kalihati and Gopalpur upazilas have been flooded.

Meanwhile, 84,712 people in Elenga municipality of Kalihati upazila were marooned as of Tuesday afternoon.

Till now, the government has allocated 400 tons of rice, and Tk8 lakh in cash for the flood-affected people of the district. Moreover, baby food worth Tk2 lakh, fodder worth Tk2 lakh and 4,000 packets of dried food were allocated.