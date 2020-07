© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency

In their quest to change Western culture, Black Lives Matter and 'Woke Twitter' are redefining racism to weaponize the charge against anyone they choose. It's a dishonest tactic that lets them get away with their own bigotry.Racism is an evil thing. People who are branded with that title are given a massive scarlet letter, and are generally cast out of civil society. Rightfully so, as no one wants to interact with someone who is so malicious towards someone else's skin color. Individuals like Jared Taylor or Richard Spencer are not tolerated (unless they're commentating for CNN I suppose).One of the above words needs to be stressed: it's 'malicious'.This is why the term 'hate group' was first coined. Groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Brotherhood, or other white nationalists or white supremacists are considered 'hateful' because that is their modus operandi. They outright despise anyone who isn't like they are.However, racism isn't something that is understood to be exclusive to a skin color either. Well, unless you're 'woke'. If you're America's Got Talent host Nick Cannon, you can call white people and Jews " closer to animals " and somehow you're not a racist. You can throw a " mute white people " button on your platform and you're somehow totally cool. Bill De Blasio can tell Jewish people and other religious groups that they can't assemble, but a BLM mural is serious business. And, of course, you can be a sitting senator and brand all Trump supporters " white supremacists " with no pushback.. Meanwhile, BLM supporters like Nick Cannon can spout something that sounds like it would appear in Der Sturmer and he's fine. You're also going to have to explain to me how the Goya Foods CEO, a Trump supporter, is a white supremacist when he's a Latino.Why follow the rules or adhere to definitions, when you can weaponize the debate to change the rules and definitions to suit your needs?This is exactly how dopey the conversation has become." So in the midst of an epidemic,! Not to mention, acting as if America has anything close to the problems we had in the 1960s and before is just revisionist. But then again, that's the problem with redefining a term that needs a strong definition. Everything is becoming racist to the point that the term is becoming worthless.. Certain groups are excluded because they're 'the oppressed groups', as if that has anything to do with evil behavior.Many groups of people have been the victim of this behavior at one point in history or another.