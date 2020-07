© HS2



An Iron Age skeleton with his hands bound has been discovered by HS2 project archaeologists, who believe he may be a murder victim.The remains of the 2,000-year-old adult male were found face down at Wellwick Farm near Wendover in Buckinghamshire.Project archaeologist Dr Rachel Wood described the death as "a mystery" and hopes further analysis will shed light on the "potentially gruesome" find.They are among a number of finds ranging from the Neolithic Age to the Medieval period unearthed ahead of construction work for the 225mph (362 km/h) rail line.Dr Wood, who works for Fusion JV, said: "Discoveringcame as a bit of a surprise to us."Dr Wood said the fascinating thing about the site was its "persistent use over centuries for the burial of specific, high status people".The only exception was the Iron Age skeleton.Dr Wood said: "The death of the Wellwick Farm man remains a mystery to us, but there aren't many ways you end up in a"We hope our osteologists will be able to shed more light on this potentially gruesome death."The HS2 high-speed rail link will connect London to Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.It is the biggest infrastructure project in Europe, but has been delayed and faced concerns over the exact route and spiralling costs.Its official price tag in 2015 was £56bn but the latest figure was reported to be rising to £106bn