Partners contribute to WHO's initiative

The World Health Organisation has partnered with Johnson & Johnson, Amazon and Google in its new anti-tobacco program aimed at introducing new tools to quit smoking. The WHO has been warning that the globe's 1.3 billion tobacco users are at higher risk during the global COVID-19 pandemic.The initiative includes developing nicotine patches and artificial-intelligence-fuelled support to tackle both the physical and mental challenges to quitting tobacco at once.The first batch of nicotine patches will be provided by Johnson & Johnson. New Zealand-based tech company Soul Machines has donated "Florence" which is an AI-powered digital persona designed to help with the mental aspects of addiction.If the program's success, it could be a blow to sales of both cigarettes and the so-called reduced-risk nicotine products that big companies have been positioning as safer products as their cigarette sales decline.The tool is expected to work well in Jordan, where nearly 50 per cent of the population is under 25 years of age.Even though around 60 per cent of tobacco users want to quit, only 30 per cent of them have access to helpful tools, WHO said.