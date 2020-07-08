The worldwide volcanic uptick associated with the next Grand Solar Minimum is continuing. We can now add Nishino-shima volcano to the list after its ongoing effusive-explosive, high-level eruptions which started in mid-June.
Nishino-shima volcano (Volcano Islands, Japan) awoke last December after a two-or-so year quiescence. And now, on the back of June's string of 12,000 ft vulcanian-strombolian-type eruptions and active lava flows on its northern slopes, the volcano has ejected a very dense ash plume to an altitude of 27,230 ft (8,300 m).
Today, July 6, both the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) and HIMAWARI-8 satellite data have confirmed the July 4 eruption, which is considered to be the highest ash plume of the volcano since 2013.
In addition to the Sun-blocking plume of ash, a warning bulletin was issued stating that "ballistic impacts of volcanic bombs would be experienced as far as 2.5 km away from the crater."
And looking forward, volcanodiscovery.com states that "lava flows and explosions will continue as activity at the volcano continues at high levels."
Volcanic eruptions are one of the key forcings driving Earth into its next bout of global cooling. Their worldwide uptick has been linked to low solar activity, coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the influx of Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma.
EVERY powerful, climate-altering volcanic eruption of the past can be tied to low solar activity. Worryingly, the Sun is currently going through its deepest solar minimum of the past 100+ years, and looking forward, NASA has revealed the next cycle (25) will likely be "the weakest of the past 200 years" — a return to Dalton Minimum conditions.
The Dalton Minimum (1790-1830) was a solar-driven period of global cooling that included the famine-inducing eruption of Mt. Tambora in 1815. The eruption was the one of the most powerful of the past 2,000 years, and resulted in some of the harshest climatic conditions of the modern era: 1816's "the year without a summer" — click below for more:
YOU THINK 2020 IS BAD? THINK AGAIN. WAIT FOR THE "REAL" CATASTROPHES TO KICK-IN — VOLCANIC ERUPTIONS, GLOBAL COOLING, CROP LOSS, AND FAMINE
The COLD TIMES are returning, in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
We've see the NOAA data proving this, but NASA is also in agreement-if you read between the lines. Their forecast for this upcoming solar cycle (25) sees it as "the weakest of the past 200 years," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
