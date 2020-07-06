© Reuters / Lucas Jackson

Of course I wasn't. But I was a junior partner on the outside of the inner circle, and what I said made no difference here and in many other decisions.

Former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao has admitted she "knew" Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell was involved in trafficking "underage girls for sex." Pao, however, tried to take the revelation back shortly after making it.The bombshell remark was made by Pao on Monday, as she replied to a tweet mentioning the partner of the late Epstein - and how it was considered "cool" back in the day to be invited to their parties.Apparently realizing the remark was way too hot, Pao tried to water it down, explaining in a subsequent tweet that it was "the press had described her as supplying underage girls for sex, but she had not been charged so I guess it would be more accurate to say we 'suspected' v 'knew.'"Unfortunately, Pao did not elaborate further on who exactly was on the "inner circle" or what the "many other decisions" were about. Later in the day, she made her Twitter account private.Ghislaine Maxwell, arrested last week by the FBI, stands accused of helping her pedophile 'friend' to "identify, befriend and groom" underage girls with some of the victims being as young as 14 years old. If convicted, she could face up to 35 years behind bars.Epstein, a prominent American financier and convicted sex offender, died in a New York jail under mysterious circumstances, supposedly killing himself after being indicted on similar charges.