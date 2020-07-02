© (AP Photo / Zaw Moe Htet)



The landslide came at about 8 a.m. local time (1:30 GMT) at a jade mine near the Hpakant township, located in the Kachin state.

A landslide caused by monsoon rains in Myanmar has killed no less than 113 people, the country's emergency services said on Thursday.Earlier in the day, the Xinhua news agency reported a death toll of 96.The actual number of casualties is likely to be much larger, as the incident occurred during working hours, meaning that"The latest information on the landslide in Hpakant:113 dead. The rescue works continue," the country's fire department wrote on Facebook.Myanmar's landscape is known for being prone to landslides, especially during rainy seasons.