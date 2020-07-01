Frosty Eastern Australia
An Antarctic blast has sent the mercury plunging across much of Eastern Australia, with below-freezing temps registered in many regions including Melbourne.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) warned on Monday that "temperatures at ground level can be many degrees lower than those recorded by standard weather stations, especially in calm conditions with clear skies."

And in turn, damaging frosts have ravaged many parts.

Areas in the Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, North Central, North East, South West, Central, West, South Gippsland, and East Gippsland districts have all had frost warnings issued, reports sciencetimes.com.

Dams are expected to be iced over, especially in northern parts of Victoria, due to temps as low as -4C (24.8F) and beyond in the mountains.

The cold has been widespread, and often record-breaking.

Geelong, for example, just shivered through its coldest June day since 2011 when the mercury dipped to -0.4C (31.3F) at 7:08am, reports geelongadvertiser.com.au.

Nearby Avalon Airport registered an even chillier -1.2C (29.8F) at 7.48am.

While Victoria's coldest temperature on Monday morning was the -5.5C (22.1F) set at Mt Hotham.


BOM forecaster Christie Johnson had this to say: "What's causing (the cold weather) is that we have light winds and clear skies - that is a bit of a recipe for a cold start."

So, nothing to see here then.

A record-high temperature in Siberia is catastrophic, whereas record-low temperatures across eastern Australia are merely weather.

The MSM and its alarmists agendas are bought and paid for.

Don't fall for them.

Furthermore, Victoria's cold weather has been blamed for its "concerning" 75 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, with its Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton having to explain why Victoria was "in this mess" and the rest of Australia was not.

75 cases out of a population of 6.5 million of a virus with a 99.8% survival rate is considered "concerning" and "a mess"? What an absolute joke. And adding to the hilarity, the increase in Victoria's cases has partly been put at the feet of the recent cold weather — talk about killing two birds with one stone: this serves as further proof that COVID is all about fear and control, and that global warming has died a death.

Real science reveals the COLD TIMES are likely returning, in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.

Even NASA agrees, if you read between the lines, with their forecast for this upcoming solar cycle (25) seeing it as "the weakest of the past 200 years," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
NASA prediction of Solar Cycle 25
400 years of Sunspot Observations