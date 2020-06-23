© The Independent/expressandstar.com/KJN



"while we remain vigilant, we do not believe there is currently a risk of a second peak of infections that might overwhelm the NHS.



"Given the fall in the prevalence of the virus, we can change the 2-metre rule from 4 July, it effectively makes life impossible for large parts of the economy, even without other restrictions.



"Where it is possible to keep 2 metres apart, people should. But where it is not, we will advise people to keep a social distance of 1-metre-plus, meaning they should remain 1 metre apart, while taking mitigations to reduce the risk of transmission.



"Our principle is to trust the British public to use their common sense in the full knowledge of the risks - remembering that the more we open up, the more vigilant we will need to be."

"Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end, and life is returning to our streets and to our shops. The bustle is starting to come back, and a new but cautious optimism is palpable. But I must say to the house it would be all too easy for that frost to return. And that is why we will continue to trust in the common sense and the community spirit of the British people to follow this guidance, to carry us through, and to see us to victory over this virus."

the prime minister has announced, as he confirmed the 2-metre rule would be dropped in favour of a "1-metre-plus" approach.Households will be able to host visitors, including overnight, and to meet with members of different households, on different occasions - including in a pub, restaurant or hotel, for example.The 2-metre rule has been central to the government's battle against the spread of Covid-19 but with infections declining, the cabinet has rubber-stamped new, less stringent guidance.A "1-metre-plus" approach will mean members of the public can be 1 metre away from each other as long as other measures are put in place to limit the transmission of the virus.The changes to how many people or households can meet come as a swath of venues in England will be allowed to reopen from 4 July, includingTheatres and concert halls will be also be able to reopenAnnouncing the measures in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson heralded the beginning of the end of "our long national hibernation" and praised the public's "common sense and perseverance" in abiding by the government's guidance in recent weeks.He said the latest steps towards ending the lockdown were "entirely conditional on our continued defeat of the virus".Johnson said the number of new infections was declining by 2% every day, andWith mitigations in place, he said the protection from the virus would be "broadly equivalent" to remaining 2 metres apart.Johnson said the Scottish and Welsh governments, and the Northern Ireland executive, would relax their own lockdown measures "at their own pace, based on their own judgment" but he believed all countries were moving in the same direction. Concluding, Johnson said:Downing Street has made clear it is prepared to reverse these "easements", if the virus picks up again. The decision on the 2-metre rule was taken after a review carried out by the No 10 permanent secretary, Simon Case.Johnson has been under intense pressure to relax the rule from Conservative backbenchers and businesses who warned they would not be viable with the 2-metre rule in place.Government officials stress it remains safer to stay 2 metres apart.The prime minister will flesh out the new regime at Tuesday afternoon's Downing Street press briefing, where he is expected to be accompanied by the chief medical officer for England, Prof Chris Whitty, and the UK government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance. Both men sat on the panel reviewing the 2-metre rule.to be replaced by occasional press conferences when there was a "significant" announcement to be made.The briefings, broadcast live on TV and radio, have become the focal point for public scrutiny of the government's handling of the pandemic.The Labour leader, Keir Starmer, responding to Johnson, said: "Overall, I welcome this statement. I believe the government is trying to do the right thing, and in that we support them."He asked for reassurance that the package of measures had been agreed by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and stressed that local authorities needed extra resources and powers to carry out local lockdowns.