Her permanent ban from Twitter is another sign of our intolerant timesThere has been much rejoicing and not much protesting at the news that right-wing motormouth Katie Hopkins has been permanently excluded from Twitter. The general attitude among the Twitterati appears to be 'Good riddance to toxic rubbish'. The problem is, that risks throwing out the precious baby of free speech with Ms Hopkins' dirty bath water.Of course, Hopkins often seems obnoxious and offensive, and deliberately so. She brings to mind William Hazlitt's observation that, 'An honest man speaks the truth, though it may give offence; a vain man, in order that it may'. We do not have to endorse or even listen to anything said by a vain, offence-mongering woman such as Hopkins. But like it or not, we still need to defend her right to speak - or tweet - her version of the truth.The uncomfortable truth is that, in the free-speech wars, it is only ever views seen as extreme or offensive that need to be defended from the censors, both official and unofficial. The mainstream and the mundane can look after themselves. Nobody ever got kicked off Twitter, sacked from university or had their book burnt for being deemed too boring or benign.One was an apparent response to Black Lives Matter. 'Today is #whiteoutwednesday. I will shortly be posting a picture of my arse. Thank you.' The other criticised footballer Marcus Rashford's successful campaign to secure free school meals for children into the summer. 'Dear Marcus Rashford', Hopkins tweeted, 'do you think women should think about how they are going to feed a child before they decide to have it? I do not want to pay to feed other people's kids. You are welcome to. Thank you, Katie Hopkins.'By failing to say what we are all expected to say today, Hopkins broke the golden rule of You Can't Say That. Seeing less of Hopkins on social media may not seem much of a loss to intelligent debate.Defending the unfettered Free in free speech is not about endorsing whatever objectionable or idiotic things might be said. Nor is it a question of tolerating somebody else's nonsense in silence.But putting the Free in free speech does mean recognising that freedom is for fools, fanatics and the other fellow, too. Like all true liberties, free speech is unfortunately an indivisible and universal right. We defend it for all or for none at all. Even for horrible Katie Hopkins.It is important to remember that the flipside of other people's free speech is our right to hear or read everything we choose, judge for ourselves and respond as we want, without the interference of official censors or the self-appointed conformism police. Defending free speech for Katie Hopkins also means upholding our freedom to ignore her - or, in the words of her penultimate tweet, to show that she is an arse.Mick Hume is a spiked columnist. His book, Trigger Warning: Is the Fear of Being Offensive Killing Free Speech?, is published by Harper Collins. (Order this book from Amazon(USA) and Amazon(UK) .)