Flooding struck the Kestel district of Bursa province on 21 June. After initial assessments, the provincial government reported two people had died and four were believed to be missing in the floods.
Raging flood water swept through narrow streets of several neighbourhoods in the district, including Dudakli, Narlidere, Aksu and Kayacik. A team of over 350 personnel are carrying out relief and search and rescue operations.
Images shared on Social Media showed cars piled on top of each other in streets swamped in mud and debris in the aftermath of the floods.
Flood damage was also reported in Yenisölöz and Bayırköy districts of Orhangazi district.
Social Media
Bir daha yaşanmaması ümidiyle #Kestel pic.twitter.com/cgy87kBPjr— Ahmet çalış (@flankes34) June 22, 2020
Bursa Kestel İlçesi Dudaklı Köyü.— Levent Özeren (@lvntozrn) June 21, 2020
Sel felaketi, Allah korumuş can kaybı yok. pic.twitter.com/ffsQ3TBLYW
Tüm ekipler, sel bölgesinde canla başla çalışarak vatandaşlarımıza destek oluyor. İnşallah bu günleri kısa sürede atlatacağız. pic.twitter.com/V9f3gmGIX0— ÖNDER TANIR 🇹🇷 (@ondertanir16) June 21, 2020