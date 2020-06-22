© Government of Bursa



Social Media

Bursa Kestel İlçesi Dudaklı Köyü.



Sel felaketi, Allah korumuş can kaybı yok. pic.twitter.com/ffsQ3TBLYW — Levent Özeren (@lvntozrn) June 21, 2020

Tüm ekipler, sel bölgesinde canla başla çalışarak vatandaşlarımıza destek oluyor. İnşallah bu günleri kısa sürede atlatacağız. pic.twitter.com/V9f3gmGIX0 — ÖNDER TANIR 🇹🇷 (@ondertanir16) June 21, 2020

At least 2 people have died in floods after heavy rain in north west Turkey.Flooding struck the Kestel district of Bursa province on 21 June. After initial assessments, the provincial government reported two people had died and four were believed to be missing in the floods.Raging flood water swept through narrow streets of several neighbourhoods in the district, including Dudakli, Narlidere, Aksu and Kayacik. A team of over 350 personnel are carrying out relief and search and rescue operations.Flood damage was also reported in Yenisölöz and Bayırköy districts of Orhangazi district.