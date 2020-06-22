Iceland earthquakes
An earthquake measuring 5.6 was felt in towns and villages in North Iceland on Saturday afternoon, RÚV reports.

The quake occurred just after 3pm, and was centered offshore, roughly 20 km northeast of Siglufjörður. According to the Icelandic Met Office, it came on the heels of a similarly sized quake, measuring 5.3, in the same area, and was felt by residents in Dalvík, Hofsós, Siglufjörður, and Akureyri, and as well as those in the municipality of Hörgársveit, further inland.

The Tjörnes fracture zone started experiencing an earthquake swarm on Friday afternoon, peaking with the 5.6 quake on Saturday. Following this, there were a number of smaller quakes, many of which were measured at a 3.0 or higher.

Though the largest earthquake was felt all around the region, it doesn't seem to have caused any substantial damage and police in the area said they received fewer calls about it than expected, most likely because sunny weather had taken most people outdoors on Saturday afternoon.