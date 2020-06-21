© Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency / Peter Manning



Counter-terrorism police officers are assisting in an ongoing investigation into multiple fatal stabbings in a park in Reading.A 25-year-old man, from Reading, was arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder after running away, and is currently in custody.Thames Valley Police said it has launched a murder investigation and is keeping an open mind as to the motive, and although it is not currently treated as a terrorist-related incident it is being supported by colleagues from Counter-Terrorism Command.Graphic video has appeared on social media of at least two bloodied people being given CPR. Authorities have urged people not to share such content.Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, of Thames Valley Police, said: "We have made one arrest and at this stage we are not looking for any other people in connection with this incident."There is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public, however we urge people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious by calling police."This is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident, however officers are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the incident and are being supported by colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing South East."Images have emerged of police carrying out an armed operation at a block of flats in Reading where the suspect was apparently held.He added that police are now trying to establish whether the man is an extremist and whether it was a terror attack or not.In response to the attack, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene."Police have confirmed the attack was not connected to the protest.BLM protest organiser Nieema Hassan said in a video message posted to Facebook: "They were very peaceful and we worked with the police liaison."In terms of the protest and the people who attended from Black Lives Matter, we're all safe. None of us are affected. We had all left by the time this happened."Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading. My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene."Policing and justice minister Kit Malthouse described the incident as "horrific" while calling on people not to share any footage of the attack online."An horrific, dreadful incident. Deepest sympathies to all affected," he said in a tweet.'Events like this unheard of in Reading'Reading Borough Council leader Jason Brock tweeted he was "shocked and appalled" by the incident."My immediate thoughts are with the families of all those who have died or have been injured," he said."All of us at @ReadingCouncil condemn this horrific and senseless attack in the strongest possible terms. We also offer our continued support to the emergency services who responded so quickly."