A Russian priest who believes Covid-19 is an invention by evil forces hellbent on "chipping the population" has apparently used Cossack fighters to seal off a women's convent after church authorities prohibited him from preaching.According to local media sources, Shiigumen Sergius ousted the abbess of the convent, Varvara, along with several nuns, and took control of the building after his ban. Prior to the takeover, he was an informal leader of the community but was subservient to the regional diocese.Since the incident, the cleric has not allowed local religious leaders to visit, and journalists from the area have claimed that the site is being guarded by Cossacks loyal to Sergius.Due to the precarious epidemiological situation, churches in Russia have been ordered to close for the safety of parishioners.Sergius claimed on many occasions that the pandemic was an excuse to microchip the public, and complained that the closure of churches during the crisis was done under pressure from "the atheistic authorities.""Mother Varvara, being a novice, built this convent from its first days. The other day, the legal abbess was actually removed from the convent's management by Father Sergius, who is the confessor of the convent," the Ekaterinburg diocese said.Varvara, the mother superior, had led the community since it was founded in 2005. Interfax reported that she left the compound voluntarily "to avoid unnecessary infighting, to which Father Sergius is prone, and give him the opportunity to come to his senses."The priest, a former police officer who, is well known among Russia's Christian community. Notably, he is the former confessor of Russian MP and former Crimean prosecutor Natalia Poklonskaya.