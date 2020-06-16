© REUTERS/Danish Ismail



'EXTREMELY SERIOUS'

India's army said on Tuesday 20 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a weeks-long standoff between the two Asian giants in the western Himalayas.China's foreign ministry confirmed there had been a "violent physical confrontation" on Monday in the border area. It made no mention of casualties but India's foreign ministry said there had been casualties on both sides.China and India have traded accusations over who was to blame for Monday's clashes in the snow deserts of Ladakh, which came after military commanders held meetings to resolve the situation.Since early May, hundreds of soldiers have fronted up against each other at three locations, each side accusing the other of trespassing.The Chinese side brought in reinforcements and the brawl went on for a couple of hours, the source said."Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a statement.A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said there had been a serious violation of a consensus reached by the two countries."What's shocking is that on June 15, the Indian side severely violated our consensus and twice crossed the border line and provoked and attacked the Chinese forces, causing a violent physical confrontation between the two border forces," Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.India and China fought a brief but bloody border war in 1962 and distrust has occasionally led to flare-ups ever since.Border guards have had skirmishes and fist fights when patrols have confronted each other, but there has been no loss of life from clashes at the border since 1967."This is extremely, extremely serious, this is going to vitiate whatever dialogue was going on," former Indian army commander D. S. Hooda said.At Galwan, India completed a road leading to an airfield last October. China has asked India to stop all construction.India says it is operating on its side of the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border.