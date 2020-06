Wokeness has taken over the West. Even the largest crisis since the Second World War has not been enough to disturb the woke consensus in elite circles. The left, which once bravely fought for freedom, is now the driving force of an intolerant and regressive politics. This is the subject of Dave Rubin's Don't Burn This Book: Thinking for Yourself in the Age of Unreason. Rubin joined spiked editor Brendan O'Neill for the latest episode of The Brendan O'Neill Show . What follows is an edited extract. Listen to the full conversation here Brendan O'Neill: Much of the world is under lockdown. Some of us cannot even leave our homes without good reason. Humankind faces a pretty serious crisis. But all these regressive trends that we have been talking about are still there and burst through every now and then. Do you think that it is not that the virus itself will do away with this stuff, but that there is an opportunity for those of us who believe in a more liberal-minded politics to push further for our ideals?Dave Rubin: To use a metaphor linking to the virus that we are all dealing with in coronavirus, what I have come to believe about modern leftism is that it is a mind virus. What I mean by that is it is very easy to catch because it sounds right. It is all packaged with a smile. It is hard to get rid of a virus, and so too, in many ways, this ideology is very hard to get rid of. I think you have been one of the best at deprogramming people from a lot of these ideas. It is very much, of course, what I have spent the last five years of my life doing, but our work has just begun.People do not go from woke to awake in one swift move. It actually takes a long process. The process is not only difficult because you have to shed a lot of bad ideas, but also because you have to be willing to traverse new ground. Suddenly you are going to look at some conservatives and libertarians, who maybe you were calling racist and bigoted and homophobic and the rest of it, and they are going to be standing there with open arms.I am much more interested in helping to build a world of which politics is a part, because it is almost a necessary evil, but in which everyone is free to do what they want. They just cannot do what they want to other people.O'Neill: In the first chapter of your book, titled 'It's time to come out', you put your cards on the table. You explain your political journey and how you have arrived at the situation you are now in, which is apparently this horrendous, shocking, Nazi-style desire to have people live as freely as possible. One of the things you say in the first chapter is that the left is no longer a progressive force. It is instead a regressive force. I use the term 'regressive left' a lot and other people do too. What do you mean when you use it?Rubin:And by the way, in the United States, just like in the UK, there have been times when we had laws that precluded people from being equal. We had slaves, then we got rid of slavery, that was the right thing to do. Then black people could vote, that was the right thing to do. Women could not vote, then women could vote; gay people could not get married, then gay people could get married. These are all good things to progress towards because they progressed towards equality.As you know, it creates this strange hierarchy that many of us call the Oppression Olympics, in which depending on whether you are gay or straight or black or white - or the worst thing of all, a white, Christian, cisgendered male. We put Islamists oddly high even though they are at odds with everything else that we are purporting to care about, like women and gay people and minorities.All anyone should want in a free society is equal laws for everybody. It is on you to work hard. Some of us are born rich, some of us are born poor. Some of us are born with great physical skills, some people are born handicapped. Some of us just have better luck. Some of us make better luck.O'Neill: One of the things I really appreciate about your book is your recognition that the left used to be a liberal force. I think that is an important point that the contemporary, woke left often forgets - thatIt is also useful because I think there is a tendency in certain sections of the right to presume that the left was always as it is now - always illiberal, Stalinist, against free speech. Where do you think this shift comes from in terms of liberty?Rubin: What happened was that the progressives, who were like liberals on steroids - they had the right intentions, but then they lost control of it, and started calling everyone racist. They saw that liberalism has a weak spot that conservatism does not. Liberals who pride themselves on being open-minded, on being tolerant, on being decent - this is a bit of Karl Popper's the paradox of tolerance - what happened is the progressives saw the soft underbelly of liberalism, they saw all of these people who were open-minded and did not care if you were gay and did not care about interracial marriage, liberals that basically just wanted people to be themselves.I think progressives saw that and thought this was how they could get into the system. They came in and in effect executed Order 66 on all the liberals. (That is a Star Wars reference for those of you who are not playing along with the prequels.) They decided to eliminate the liberals, and that is why there are very few actual liberals left. The idea that Joe Biden is supposed to be the last defence of the democratic liberal is absolutely, patently absurd. Progressives have made liberals afraid to say anything.