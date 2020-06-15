© Reuters/Goran Tomasevic



"If you have a hard time giving up $10 dollars, you got to think about are you really down with this struggle? Are you really down with the movement? Because if this is a challenge for you, I'm not sure you're in the right place."

Going out to the street to support Black Lives Matter movement isn't enough anymore. If you're white and want to remain in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, you must also share your cash with black people.a speaker was filmed telling the crowd inside CHAZ, a police-free area in downtown Seattle created a week ago by those protesting over the death of African American man, George Floyd, during his arrest.The orator argued that"White people, I see every single one of you and I remember your faces," the speaker added in a manner that made it hard to distinguish if it was a joke or a threat. The idea was met with rather weak applause, mainly coming from the black protesters, while their white counterparts seemed rather confused.The idea suggested in CHAZ is not a complete novelty.yet no one figured out a way to implement the idea that would be acceptable for many. A 2016 Marist poll found out thatЕ issue returned to the headlines with the protests over Floyd's killing.There have also been reports about white people giving cash to African -Americans out of blue on social media and in the news.