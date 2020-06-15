© Martin Popek



My first reaction was Oh My God...My second, how amazing... My Third, let's talk about fire in the sky!My first reaction, oh my God...My second, how amazing...My third, what a great shot!Talk about fire in the sky!This massive burst of red sprites lit up the sky over a powerful thunderstorm that took place tonight in Slovakia.The sprite storm was noticed immediately by several observers from Hungary (József Bór) and the Czech Republic (Petr Horálek, Daniel Ščerba, Martin Popek).Red sprites are a kind of transient luminous events. They are a flash resulting from an electric discharge in the atmosphere above a thundercloud at an altitude of 50 to 90 km as presented in the article below.