Red sprites storm
© Martin Popek
Red sprites storm the sky over Slovakia on June 13, 2020.
red sprites over Slovakia
Burst of red sprites in the sky over Slovakia. Picture taken from Czech Republic

This massive burst of red sprites lit up the sky over a powerful thunderstorm that took place tonight in Slovakia.

The sprite storm was noticed immediately by several observers from Hungary (József Bór) and the Czech Republic (Petr Horálek, Daniel Ščerba, Martin Popek).

It is indeed unusual to observe so many bursts at once. This must have been a monster electric storm.

Red sprites are a kind of transient luminous events. They are a flash resulting from an electric discharge in the atmosphere above a thundercloud at an altitude of 50 to 90 km as presented in the article below.

