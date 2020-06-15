A buffalo in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district gave birth to a two-headed calf recently. The rare phenomenon has stunned the villagers. Plenty of people from nearby villages are flocking the site to see this miracle.Venkateswara Rao, the owner of the buffalo is a farmer in the Rudravaram village of Redikuda Zone. The family later informed the officials of the veterinary department.Reportedly, the veterinarians came to visit and have been experimenting and researching why this calf was born with two-heads.