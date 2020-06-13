© PTI



Five of a family including four minors were killed and two others injured in a lightning strike in a village in Assam's Karimganj district on Friday evening. The incident took place at Ishakhauri village under Ramkrishna Nagar police station of Ratabari assembly constituency.The deceased individuals have been identified as 50-year-old Islam Uddin, 12-year-old Anuwar Hussain, 12-year-old Sharif Uddin, 10-year-old Dilwar Hussain and 9-year-old Abidha Begum.While five succumbed to injuries on the spot, two other minors sustained severe injuries. They were rushed to the Karimganj civil hospital where they are undergoing treatment.Local MLA of Ratabari constituency, Bijoy Malakar confirmed, "Two others of the family were also injured. After hearing the news, I immediately contacted the Deputy Commissioner of Karimganj district and informed him about the incident and also made medical arrangements for the injured persons."However, some locals alleged that the injured minors are not getting proper treatment at the state-run hospital.