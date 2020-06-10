© Debbie Kelley/Colorado Springs Gazette



An unseasonably strong weather system continues to move across Colorado this morning, bringing strong northerly winds of 30 to 60 mph and higher elevation snowfall!. CDOT cams and spotters have 2 to 5 inches of snow above 8000 feet, with snow mixing down to around 6500 ft! #cowx pic.twitter.com/JrOuAnU0GI — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 9, 2020

Rain, snow, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected along the Front Range on Tuesday morning ahead of a sunny, relatively cool day.The Teller County area received 2-4 inches of snow overnight, with reports of 4 inches in Divide and of 2.4 and 4 inches in Woodland Park, according to Stephen Rodriguez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Nearly 2 inches was received in Monument, and 4 inches in Silverthorne, according to the weather service. Additional reports have northern Colorado Springs receiving a dusting. A Gazette staffer reported snow in Black Forest."It's not uncommon for this to occur in June," Rodriguez said of snow along the Front Range.The same area saw snow on June 5 of last year, he pointed out.Snow is expected to taper off before noon, with area weather shifting to sunny but cooler than past days. The high in Colorado Springs on Tuesday is forecast to hit 65, with sustained winds from 25-35 mph and gusts as high as 55 mph. El Paso and Pueblo counties are under a high wind warning until noon Tuesday.On Monday, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park was closed because of the incoming snow.