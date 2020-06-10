© Qatar Weather/Twitter

Qatar Seismic Network recorded 5.7 magnitude earthquake at southwest part of Iran on June 9, 2020 at 8:18pm Qatar time.The Iran news agency IRNA confirmed that a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Fars province on Tuesday."Tremors were felt in the eastern coast of Qatar and is expected to be felt in many neighbouring countries which are close to the epicentre," Qatar Meteorology Department tweeted.