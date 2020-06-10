Spectacular video of three waterspouts near Lelystad, Holland yesterday, Jun 5th around 2.15 pm. Video by— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 6, 2020
Marjelle Hoogendoorn. Thanks to Jan Carel Hoogendoorn for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/pEAxZZzMFO
Earth Changes
Driver captures footage of 3 simultaneous waterspouts in the Netherlands
MSN
Tue, 09 Jun 2020 10:12 UTC
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Driver captures footage of 3 simultaneous waterspouts in the Netherlands
- "This is just the start": US bankruptcies soar 48% in May, most since financial crisis
- WHO walks back comments on asymptomatic coronavirus spread, says much is still unknown
- Record cold detected in the mesosphere
- Corporate donations tracker: Here are the companies giving millions to anti-racism efforts
- Speaking of priviledge: LAPD slam city council over private security details amid budget cut
- Scientists have utterly failed to prove that the coronavirus fulfills Koch's postulates
- Suddenly, public health officials say social justice matters more than social distance
- Antifa domestic terrorists take over 6 square block section in Seattle - set up security watch - call for armed volunteers
- No, Sweden has not changed its mind about lockdown
- Lockdown catastrophe: The need for resilient food systems
- Engineered protein blocks cancer growth and regenerates neurons
- Driver plows through BLM protesters in Indianapolis, then makes a run for it
- 'What are we going to have left?' Chicago's aldermen plead with mayor to protect their communities from bands of looting vandals
- Man-made: COVID-19 virus has properties that have never been found in nature before
- BLM UK crowdfunds £700,000, but do donors know the real ambitions of these radical activists?
- Best of the Web: As woke world protests 'systemic racism' in the USA, Black-on-Black murders break 60-year-old record in Chicago
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Seattle residents don bulletproof vests as police yield precinct to control of Antifa & BLM
- Tornado filmed in Lukšiai, Lithuania
- MH17 court cartoon: Dutch judge presents bombshell, US delivers dud - no satellite evidence of Russian shootdown
- Bill Gates, DARPA and gene drives
- Skripals' doctor admits he isn't sure novichok was their poison
- India and China deescalate border dispute, agree to peaceful resolution
- Trump envoy: US, Russia will hold nuclear arms talks in June; China is invited
- IBM suddenly quits facial-recognition market claiming police racial-profiling concerns
- House Dems kneel, unveil police reform bill
- Iran: Spy convicted of helping US kill Qassem Soleimani to be executed
- Best of the Web: Tucker Carlson: Black Lives Matter demand to 'defund the police' is a power grab
- Rosenstein testifies - and suddenly mainstream media go back to saying this about Russia collusion
- Impunity and annexation: The world lets 'Israel have its cake and eat it too'
- Britain's drone programme may be 'jointly liable' for US war crimes, NGO explains
- Best of the Web: The Politically Driven Cult of Mass Hypnosis Has Just Accelerated
- Rockefeller Foundation's militarized control of the population: The "National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan"
- Syria: Russia challenges the US through the Levant gate
- Best of the Web: WHO does a 180, now says asymptomatic spread of coronavirus 'very rare'
- Operation occupy White House enters final act
- Pentagon war game includes scenario for military response to domestic Generation Z rebellion
- US envoy and Taliban discuss Afghan peace process in Qatar
- Best of the Web: Undercover Investigation - Minneapolis Riot Was Preplanned
- "This is just the start": US bankruptcies soar 48% in May, most since financial crisis
- WHO walks back comments on asymptomatic coronavirus spread, says much is still unknown
- Corporate donations tracker: Here are the companies giving millions to anti-racism efforts
- Speaking of priviledge: LAPD slam city council over private security details amid budget cut
- Scientists have utterly failed to prove that the coronavirus fulfills Koch's postulates
- Suddenly, public health officials say social justice matters more than social distance
- Antifa domestic terrorists take over 6 square block section in Seattle - set up security watch - call for armed volunteers
- No, Sweden has not changed its mind about lockdown
- Driver plows through BLM protesters in Indianapolis, then makes a run for it
- 'What are we going to have left?' Chicago's aldermen plead with mayor to protect their communities from bands of looting vandals
- BLM UK crowdfunds £700,000, but do donors know the real ambitions of these radical activists?
- Best of the Web: As woke world protests 'systemic racism' in the USA, Black-on-Black murders break 60-year-old record in Chicago
- Seattle residents don bulletproof vests as police yield precinct to control of Antifa & BLM
- White residents wash black priests' feet during George Floyd vigil in Cary, NC
- Liberalism won when it promised that no free man has to bow down to another. Cops prostrating for #BLM mobs are killing it
- Virtue signaling or necessary intervention? UK MP calls on govt to 'speed up' removal of all slave-trader statues
- Ex-Miss Hitler entrant among four 'diehards' jailed for belonging to banned far-right group
- Kentucky Gov. Beshear says state will put resources into making sure all black residents have health insurance
- Lives don't matter against the privileged and armed government worker
- Leading Green party politicians call for 'race' to be removed from German constitution
- Complete map of Roman city revealed by radar for first time
- Best of the Web: Secret Wars, Forgotten Betrayals, Global Tyranny. Who Is Really in Charge of the U.S. Military?
- The CIA Coup against 'The Most Loyal' Ally' is history's warning in 2020
- Saxons did not invade Britain after Romans left
- The Sword of Damocles over Western Europe: Follow the trail of blood and oil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn Arabi, the Unlimited Mercifier: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- Best of the Web: To understand Iran's 150-year fight, follow the trail of blood and oil
- Aguada Fenix: Major discovery of oldest and largest ceremonial structure in Mexico
- Evidence for oldest prehistoric textiles in Scotland discovered in Orkney
- How Barack Obama destroyed Libya
- 'Lady in the well' sheds light on ancient human population movements
- Rethinking Easter Island's historic collapse
- Rare Roman board game found in high status cremation pit in Norway
- Cannabis and Frankincenses found at 2,700 year old Judahite shrine of Biblical Arad
- Insight into first cities & origin of agriculture revealed through genetic analysis
- Hunt for remains of 16th century Irish rebel lord in Spain unearths several skeletons
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Exploring Flatland: A Romance of Hyperdimensional Space
- Canaanite DNA shows waves of migration from Caucasus Mountains, lives on in modern Arabs and Jews
- Ancient accounts of 'Death from Above'
- How the British Empire created and then killed George Orwell
- Engineered protein blocks cancer growth and regenerates neurons
- Man-made: COVID-19 virus has properties that have never been found in nature before
- Radio signal from deep space repeats on 157-day cycle, scientists discover
- Paranoid asteroid: FIVE more space rocks headed towards Earth, highlighting need for planetary defense initiatives
- Carbon dating, the archaeological workhorse, is getting a major reboot
- Egg-based coating extends shelf life of perishables
- Hydrogen ice? Unheard-of composition could explain 'Oumuamua's weirdness
- Discovery of ancient super-eruptions indicates the Yellowstone hotspot may be waning says new study
- Coronavirus infections in England and Wales hit peak days before lockdown, study finds
- Astronomers say ancient explosion at Milky Way's centre 'lit up' gases in satellite galaxies
- Researchers create synthetic red blood cells that mimic natural ones, and have new abilities
- Terrestrial gamma-ray flash and ionospheric ultraviolet emissions powered by lightning
- Tiny human livers grown in lab have been successfully transplanted into rats
- Study: Children play little role in spreading coronavirus
- New Comet C/2020 K7 (PANSTARRS)
- Ancient Mars may have once had rings, then moons, then rings ...
- The invisible man? Scientists engineer human cells to become TRANSPARENT like squids
- Patterns found in spiral galaxies indicate universe could be far more orderly than previously believed
- Study suggests hundreds of land species near extinction
- Conventional theory of cosmic-ray origin and propagation challenged by new data
- Driver captures footage of 3 simultaneous waterspouts in the Netherlands
- Record cold detected in the mesosphere
- Tornado filmed in Lukšiai, Lithuania
- Tornado filmed in Trecate, Italy
- Heavy snowfall in June!? Photos of Idaho's historic weekend weather - 17 inches of snow at Tamarack Ski Resort!
- Tropical Storm Cristobal dumps 11 inches of rain on Jackson County, Mississippi
- Severe summer flood engulfs Serbia's capital Belgrade
- Flooding hits Mexico City after severe hailstorm
- Snowplows deployed to the canyons in rare June snowstorm in Utah - FOOT of snow on Alta Ski Area
- Weather swings in Siberia as extreme heat is followed by June snow, tornadoes and floods
- Acute hailstorm slams Moncalieri in Italy
- Summer flood hits Orihuela in Spain
- 9 killed by lightning strikes in Odisha, India
- June snow for Montana, Idaho brings up to a FOOT of powder to northern Rockies
- Tornado hits Kaniów, Poland
- Woman attacked by shark in Western Australia
- Tornado filmed in Ciudad Madero, Mexico
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - May 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Road in northern Norway destroyed by second landslide near Alta
- Deadly flash floods in east of the Czech Republic
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Meteor fireball lights up skies in eastern US, burns so bright it was seen from Canada
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Lockdown catastrophe: The need for resilient food systems
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Face Masks: Virtue Signalling Our Obedience to the New Normal
- MIT study: 24-hour fasting regenerates stem cells, doubles metabolism
- Historical court case: The fluoride cover up will soon be exposed
- When profits and politics drive science: Rushing a vaccine to market for a vanishing virus
- Mouthwash may mess with beneficial bacteria and blood pressure
- Mikhaila Peterson: Eat meat to save the world
- 'Genetic switch' link between anxiety and alcohol abuse identified
- Court overturns EPA approval of Bayer dicamba herbicide; says regulator "understated the risks"
- Member(s) of USDA committee blow whistle on serious flaws in dietary guidelines process
- Meat eaters tend to have better psychological health than vegetarians
- A low-carb strategy for fighting the pandemic's toll
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Backtracking: Readjusting the Coronavirus Narrative
- NY State Bar Association's health law section report calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
- Could gut microbes be key to solving food allergies?
- Best of the Web: Why the public should rebel against forced vaccinations
- New Zealand man selling MMS bleach 'cure' for COVID-19 slammed by scientists
- COVID-19 vaccines: Continuing the long history of medical experimentation on children
- Bombshell study: Could half the uninfected population already be partially immune?
- First map of tumour microbiomes finds bacteria live in many cancers
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
Quote of the Day
"If there is an afterlife, and I have anything to say about it, I will unreservedly go to hell. Hell would be heaven for me."
~ Founder of the modern American Left
Recent Comments
Well, if I may make a suggestion, I could help there. The best way to fight Covid-19 is to obey the social distancing rules, keeping two metres...
Could it be that they're in fact using decision-based evidence-making ? Oh, those science-denying terrain theory proponents continue to be a pain...
Commitments to “peacefully settle tensions” will not halt the unstoppable march towards world war. The border dispute is one flash-point where it...
This is a very long video by "Viva Frie" who talks to another lawyer Robert Barnes. Robert Barnes seems to have a long history with protest...
[Link] never know the use of adobe shadow until i saw this post. thank you for this! this is very helpful.