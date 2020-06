© Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon



"Do you know the names of the classmates that are black? How can I identify them, since we've been having online classes only? Are there any students that may be of mixed parentage, such as half black-half Asian? What do you suggest I do with respect to them? A full concession or just half?



"One last thing strikes me: Remember that MLK famously said that people should not be evaluated based on the 'color of their skin.' Do you think that your request would run afoul of MLK's admonition?"

A UCLA professor has been placed on leave after refusing to give black students preferential grades in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing.Floyd's death in Minneapolis and the two weeks of civil unrest that followed have given American activists a fresh platform toFor one group of students at the University of California Los Angeles' Anderson School of Management, it was an opportunity to dodge an end-of-year examination. Last week, a group of minority students emailed Professor Gordon Klein, asking himIn an email supposedly from the professor, he explained his issues with the students' racial grievances.The petition, which describes Klein's response ashas attracted nearly 20,000 signatures, andIn an email explaining his departure, the dean's office explained that university management found his response to students "troubling.""Respect and equality for all are core principles at UCLA Anderson," the school said, in a statement to the Daily Bruin on Friday.At that time, Klein had not yet been placed on leave.However, the politics of grievance have leaked beyond the campus and into the 'adult' world too, especially in the wake of Floyd's killing.Meanwhile, the New York Times is in the throes of internal revolt , after the paper dared to run a column by a Republican senator.Professor Klein may have refused to get involved in racial discrimination, but that hasn't stopped others from dipping their toes inRidesharing firmand one that, as Klein argued, would be difficult to apply fairly.