Damage in Olomouc district, Czech Republic after flash floods 07 to 08 June 2020.
© HZS Olomouc
Damage in Olomouc district, Czech Republic after flash floods 07 to 08 June 2020.
Police in Czech Republic report that 1 person died, another is missing and dozens were rescued after flash flooding in Olomouc Region in the east of the country.

Fire services in Olomouc Region said that, during the evening of 07 June, teams rescued and evacuated dozens of people from flooding in several villages in the area, including Šumvald, Dolní Sukolom, Břevenec and Oskava.

Local media said the flood water was up to 1 metre deep in some areas. Images from the police and fire departments showed widespread damage, with streets strewn with mud, debris and upturned vehicles. Roads have been closed in the area.

Police said a woman from Břevenec died in the flooding but gave no further details. Teams from police and fire are searching for a missing woman who was swept away by flood waters from a stream in Oskava.


flood
© HZS Olomouc
Damage in Olomouc district, Czech Republic after flash floods 07 to 08 June 2020.
© HZS Olomouc
Damage in Olomouc district, Czech Republic after flash floods 07 to 08 June 2020.
The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU) said Oskava recorded 85mm of rain in 24 hours. According to CHMU, the Oskava river at Uničov jumped from 1.28 metres on 07 June to 3.31 metres early on 08 June. Danger level here is 3 metres and extreme danger 3.44 metres.

Social Media