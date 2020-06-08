© HZS Olomouc



Social Media

OLOMOUCKÝ KRAJ - V noci na pondělí policisté zasahovali po vydatných bouřkách v zaplavených oblastech na Uničovsku a Šumpersku. Od včerejška stale pátráme po 74leté ženě, pod níž se utrhl břeh rozvodněného potoka v Oskavě. #policieolk pic.twitter.com/2HN2TB1EpV — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) June 8, 2020

Police in Czech Republic report that 1 person died, another is missing and dozens were rescued after flash flooding in Olomouc Region in the east of the country.Fire services in Olomouc Region said that, during the evening of 07 June, teams rescued and evacuated dozens of people from flooding in several villages in the area, including Šumvald, Dolní Sukolom, Břevenec and Oskava.Police said a woman from Břevenec died in the flooding but gave no further details. Teams from police and fire are searching for a missing woman who was swept away by flood waters from a stream in Oskava.The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU) said Oskava recorded 85mm of rain in 24 hours. According to CHMU,and extreme danger 3.44 metres.