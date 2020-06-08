Fire services in Olomouc Region said that, during the evening of 07 June, teams rescued and evacuated dozens of people from flooding in several villages in the area, including Šumvald, Dolní Sukolom, Břevenec and Oskava.
Local media said the flood water was up to 1 metre deep in some areas. Images from the police and fire departments showed widespread damage, with streets strewn with mud, debris and upturned vehicles. Roads have been closed in the area.
Police said a woman from Břevenec died in the flooding but gave no further details. Teams from police and fire are searching for a missing woman who was swept away by flood waters from a stream in Oskava.
Social Media
OLOMOUCKÝ KRAJ - V noci na pondělí policisté zasahovali po vydatných bouřkách v zaplavených oblastech na Uničovsku a Šumpersku. Od včerejška stale pátráme po 74leté ženě, pod níž se utrhl břeh rozvodněného potoka v Oskavě. #policieolk pic.twitter.com/2HN2TB1EpV— Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) June 8, 2020