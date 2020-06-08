Noctilucent clouds over Osoyoos, British Columbia, on June 1, 2020
© Debra Ceravolo
Noctilucent clouds (NLCs) are spilling across the Arctic Circle and descending to mid-latitudes. "During morning twilight, the north was unusually bright with beautiful blue-green clouds," reports Debra Ceravolo of Osoyoos, BC, Canada. "It is rare to see them here at 49 degrees latitude."

NLCs are Earth's highest clouds. Seeded by meteoroids, they float at the edge of space more than 80 km above the ground. The clouds form when summertime wisps of water vapor rise up to the mesosphere, allowing water to crystallize around specks of meteor smoke.

Last summer, noctilucent clouds spread as far south as Los Angeles and Las Vegas, setting records for low-latitude sightings. It could happen again this summer. The clouds are heading south and already within 2 degrees of Seattle in the continental USA.

Observing tips: The best time to look is during the hours after sunset (or before sunrise) when the sun is more than 6 degrees below the horizon: diagram. If you see electric-blue tendrils spreading across the sky, you may have spotted a noctilucent cloud.