"While no one condones looting...one can understand the pent-up feelings that may result from decades of repression and people who have had members of their family killed by that regime. And I don't think there's anyone ... (who wouldn't) accept it as part of the price of getting from a repressed regime to freedom."

Former President George W Bush earned establishment praise by addressing the current turmoil with platitudes about institutional racism, oppression and empathy, but some weren't quite willing to absolve the invader of Iraq.Saying he and his wife were "anguished" over the "suffocation" of African-American George Floyd in Minnesota last week, and the "injustice and fear that suffocate our country,""We can only see the reality of America's need by seeing it through the eyes of the threatened, oppressed, and disenfranchised," Bush wrote.the former president concluded.Unsurprisingly,which did start peacefully a week ago, but quickly saw rioters looting stores and burning buildings, first in Minneapolis and then in cities across the US.Some liberals and progressives weren't so keen to embrace the former president, however.Calling Bush "a war criminal responsible for untold killing, maiming, and torturing of Iraqis," former Hillary Clinton supporter Peter Daou lamented that "a bunch of liberals" will now praise him for the letter.The people praising Bush is part of the reason the protesters are out on the streets, said rapper Immortal Technique.Rumsfeld had said in April 2003:Bush's letter did contain a reference to the violence that has rocked cities across the US for almost a week now.the former president wrote, in what seemed like a direct repudiation of Rumsfeld's words...if one reads them just the right way.