"During the arrest, officers observed in plain view several precursor items used to build a Molotov cocktail, including a lighter, a Bud Light beer bottle filled with toilet paper and a liquid suspected to be gasoline in the vicinity of the passenger seat and a gasoline tank in the rear of the vehicle."

The two attorneys busted for throwing a Molotov cocktail through a police car window during protests in Brooklyn early Saturday were trying to pass out the incendiary devices to demonstrators in the crowd, federal authorities said Monday.were driving around in a tan minivan near a clash between police and demonstrators at the 88th Precinct stationhouse in Fort Greene, federal prosecutors for the Eastern District of New York said in a detention memo Monday.A bystander snapped a photo of the pair in the car while they were allegedly trying to pass out the homemade explosive devices, according to the memo.the witness later told authorities.The two were busted by cops after Mattis, who was in the driver's seat, pulled the van over near the precinct, andImages from the detention memo purport to show a masked Rahman clutching a Molotov cocktail made from a Bud Light bottle.Several cops saw the caper and cornered the pair nearby, according to the memo. The prosecutors said:They each face charges of causing damage by fire and explosives to a police vehicle.Their prestigious backgrounds were mentioned by prosecutors in the detention memo as evidence they knew exactly what they were doing when allegedly carrying out the vandalism.they wrote.