The violence that has gripped Minneapolis begs for the kind of effective deployment of riot police seen in Europe.For the past several days, the world has watched in awe and horror as the City of Minneapolis, Minnesota, ceded control of the streets to bands of marauding demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers. While riot police have periodically materialized to temporarily regain control of neighborhoods subjected to arson and desecration at the hands of an angry citizenry, these specialized units, despite their body armor, batons and tear gas, have so far proven incapable of holding their ground.This has led some to question the Minneapolis approach to riot control, especially when contrasted with the specialized riot police employed by nations such as France, Germany and Russia.The comparison of European and US law enforcement when it comes to crowd control is not a fair one, in effect comparing apples to oranges. The specialized riot police of France (the Compagnies Républicaines de Sécurité , or CRS), Germany (the Bereitschaftpolizei, or BePo ) and Russia (the Otryad Milizyii Osobogo Naznacheniya , also known as the Special Purpose Mobile Unit or OMON) are dedicated military-style formations specifically organized, equipped and trained to perform riot police functions. The precision and efficiency — often times brutally so — of these dedicated riot police have been on display on numerous occasions in recent years, and at no time did any of these forces surrender their respective cities to the depravations of the demonstrating civilian elements.This begs the question — what has gone wrong in Minneapolis, or for that matter the rest of the United States, where city after city has seen its streets taken over by angry crowds who leave a trail of burned and looted buildings in their wake?First and foremost, there is no national equivalent of the CRS, BePo or OMON in the United States. The closest organization that could fit this bill would be the National Guard or active duty military component, but even they lack the kind of riot control training and experience of the dedicated European riot police.This does not mean, however, that American law enforcement is incapable of effective crowd control when needed.To understand the American approach to riot control, one must be familiar with the basics of American law enforcement recruitment and training. For instance, the City of Minneapolis Police Department is governed by the State of Minnesota Board of Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) , which sets the minimum standards required for prospective police officer candidates. Qualified candidates attend a POST-approved police academy in Minnesota for 14-16 weeks of training, whose multiple courses do not include training in riot control.Then follows six months of supervised field training, and finally, the new police officer is sworn in. Only now can they be assigned to specialized units responsible for riot control, known in Minnesota as Mobile Field Forces (MFF).Minnesota MFF members attend a 3-day Field Force Operations (FFO) course where, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) website, they are trained "in protest types and actions, legal considerations, responsibilities of mobile field force teams, and crowd-control methods," as well as other, more specialized courses.To participate in MFF operations, sworn police officers must also receive specialist training on using riot gear (a padded suit, helmet, baton, shield, and gas mask). Other MFF members are specifically trained in using "less-lethal support along with lethal cover" - in short, tear gas and flash-bang grenades, backed up by rubber bullets and, if necessary, live ammunition.Minnesota MFF members who have qualified as instructors can then train municipalities on MFF tactics using the same model. The training "package" includes the provision of 100 sets of specialized riot gear and enables the local MFF to field a unit which is compatible with not only the Minnesota MFFs, but also the MFFs of other municipalities, allowing for rapid, effective reinforcement in a time of crisis.The question remains, therefore, why such a force has not been unleashed on the demonstrators who are terrorizing the streets of Minneapolis, or the scores of other American cities facing violent protests not only against the murder of George Floyd, but an accumulation of grievances tied to decades of racial injustice, real or perceived, at the hands of the very same police forces.Because the United States does not possess a dedicated professional force of riot police, the task of beating down (literally, in some cases) the protests rests with the very police forces which have been accused of the very injustice which prompted the unrest to begin with.And this is the same struggle being faced by police departments and city governments across the United States —America is facing a long, hot summer where decades of social injustice, exacerbated by the socio-economic inequities of the government response to the coronavirus pandemic, have put its citizens at odds with their government.