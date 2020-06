© REUTERS / Houthi Media Office/Handout

The air defences of the Saudi-led coalition have shot down two drones flying towards Saudi Arabia that were launched by Yemen's Houthis, the Saudi Press Agency reports, citing a coalition spokesman. The coalition claims the drones were targeting "civilian objects" in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait. Earlier, on 30 May, the Houthis reported 111 Saudi air raids over the course of two days. The apparent clash comes as the Saudi-led coalition, which has been waging a war against the Houthis since 2015, announced a unilateral ceasefire after a corresponding call from the UN in light of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. Riyadh announced a ceasefire on 8 April, but it was violated soon after by the Houthis launching a rocket towards the kingdom. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen's internal conflict after the Houthis ousted President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in 2014 and seized control over the capital. Hadi and forces loyal to him retreated to the city of Aden and have since then been trying to push the Houthis back without any progress, even with support from the Saudi-led coalition, which has been trying to reinstate the Hadi government's control over the entire country.