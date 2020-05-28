Venezuela has reached a deal with the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) to destine part of its gold in Bank of England accounts toward the purchase of food and medicine during the coronavirus pandemic, its central bank governor said on Wednesday.Central bank Governor Calixto Ortega told Reuters that"It's not my word, it's not me saying that I am going to buy food, medicine and medical equipment," Ortega said in an interview in his downtown Caracas office. "It's the United Nations who is saying that. They are not going to be involved in anything dark that is not neutral and independent."In a statement, the UNDP said it was "approached recently to explore mechanisms to use existing resources held by the Central Bank of Venezuela in financial institutions outside the country to fund the ongoing efforts to address the urgent humanitarian, health, and socioeconomic needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic."Ortega said he was optimistic the legal case in Britain would be resolved in the coming weeks.While those sanctions have slashed cash flow to the government, critics say corruption and misguided economic policies are the root causes of the collapse.Venezuela has so far been less affected than neighbors by the coronavirus pandemic, with 1,245 cases recorded and 11 deaths. But its hospitals are in disrepair after years of underfunding, prompting concerns about preparedness for a larger outbreak.The government had previously requested $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund to handle the pandemic, an embarrassment for a socialist government that has branded the IMF a tool of U.S. imperialism. The IMF turned down the request due to a lack of consensus on Maduro's legitimacy.