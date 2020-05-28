The flood situation in Assam worsened on Wednesday with one person losing his life and nearly three lakh people suffering in the deluge across 11 districts.According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person was killed at Rongjuli in Goalpara district.At present, around 2.72 lakh persons are affected due to flood in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Hojai, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Goalpara, West Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, it said.Goalpara is the worst-hit district with 2.15 lakh people affected, followed by Nalbari with over 22,000 people hit and Nagaon with nearly 11,000 persons.Till Tuesday, around 1.95 lakh people were affected in seven districts.The NDRF and SDRF have rescued nine people in the last 24 hours in Goalpara, while 172.53 quintals of rice, dal, salt and 804.42 litres of mustard oil have been distributed along with tarpaulin and other essential items.Currently, Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat, while Jia Bharali at NH Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Puthimari at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup.The authorities are running 57 relief camps and distribution centres in five districts where 16,720 people are taking shelter.in Golaghat, Barpeta, Nalbari, Dhemaji, Majuli, Hojai, Sonitpur, Chirang, Karimganj, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Dima Hasao, Baksa and Lakhimpur.in Majuli, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Chirang, Baksa, Biswanath and South Salmara districts, the ASDMA said.While 70 people were affected by the erosion in Biswanath, the Mander Gaon ME School was washed away in South Salmara.The report further said that at least 30 houses were damaged in landslides in four villages of Dima Hasao, affecting 72 persons.Because of the landslide in the district, movement of three 'Shramik Special' trains were disrupted on Tuesday night until the tracks were repaired."The three trains were bound for Agartala and Jiribam in Manipur. We stopped them at Guwahati and Lumding stations. After the lines were cleared, the movement started again at 11:30 am today," Northeast Frontier Railway Public Relations Officer Nripen Bhattacharyya said.