A woman died on the western Aegean island of Skopelos after being struck by lightning during a thunderstorm early on Tuesday afternoon.The woman was struck by a bolt of lightning while working on a farm with her husband, who subsequently alerted the authorities.The weather service said the stormy weather would be accompanied by strong northerly winds reaching speeds of 7-8 Beaufort in the Ionian Sea and 6 Beaufort in the Aegean, along with powerful gusts that could make sailing treacherous.